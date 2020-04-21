S.Korea says N.Korea's Kim is not seriously ill -Yonhap

S.Korea says N.Korea's Kim is not seriously ill -YonhapReuters | Seoul | Updated: 21-04-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 08:25 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not seriously ill, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said citing a government official on Tuesday, contradicting a CNN report he was in "grave danger" after a surgery.
