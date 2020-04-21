Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spread positive, correct and factual information, Nadda tells BJP publications

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:02 IST
Spread positive, correct and factual information, Nadda tells BJP publications

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked the editors of the party's various publications to use the digital platform to disseminate positive, correct and factual information during the COVID-19 pandemic

Amid a countrywide lockdown, Nadda has been holding meetings with party leaders online and asking them to help the poor and the needy. On Tuesday, he interacted with the editors of BJP's various publications and suggested to them to maximise the use of digital platforms to disseminate positive, correct and factual information, saying the pen has a lot of might

He also asked BJP workers to digitise all the archives of the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Italy now has more respirators than ICU patients

Italys extraordinary commissioner for the COVID-19 emergency says that for the first time during the pandemic the nation has more respirators than patients with coronavirus infections in intensive care beds. This gives us the strength to go...

Uttar Pradesh records total 1,294 COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 1,294 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,134 are active cases, an official said on Tuesday. Briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary medical and health Amit Mohan Prasad said 44 districts of the state...

COVID-19: 28,000 Guj doctors to participate in IMA's protest

At least 28,000 doctors in Gujarat will join the Indian Medical Associations call for a candlelight vigil on April 22 to protest against violence and discrimination faced by medical practitioners treating COVID- 19 patients, an official sai...

Norway's unemployment eases to 15.3% of work force

Norways overall rate of unemployment fell slightly to 15.3 on Tuesday, the Labour and Welfare Agency NAV said, down from a record 15.4 on April 7, as the economy ground to a halt amid efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.The Norwegian gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020