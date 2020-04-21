Left Menu
Development News Edition

A month on, Chouhan expands Cabinet, rewards 2 Cong rebels

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:05 IST
A month on, Chouhan expands Cabinet, rewards 2 Cong rebels

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday expanded his Cabinet for the first time by inducting five ministers, two of them Congress rebels who joined the BJP, nearly a month after taking charge. The five new ministers, three of them sitting MLAs and two former legislators, were sworn-in by Governor Lalji Tandon in the afternoon at Raj Bhawan here.

The swearing-in ceremony, attended by Chouhan, was kept low-key in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Social distancing norms were followed at the ceremony.

Among the new entrants in the Cabinet, two ex-Congress MLAs Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput, are supporters of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who along with 22 MLAs, including six ministers, quit the Congress last month to join the BJP. The other ministers who took oath are Narottam Mishra (Brahmin), Meena Singh (Scheduled Tribe) and Kamal Patel (OBC), all sitting BJP MLAs.

The 15-month-old Congress government headed by Kamal Nath collapsed last month after 22 MLAs of the then ruling party - supporters of Scindia - revolted and resigned, paving the way for the BJP to assume power in the key central state where the saffron party had narrowly lost polls in 2018. Scindia and other rebel Congress MLAs later joined the BJP.

Chouhan, who took charge on March 23 and was functioning as one-man Cabinet since then, sought to strike caste and regional balance in his first ministry expansion. His new ministers hail from different social groups and regions. While Mishra is a Brahmin, Meena Singh is a Scheduled Tribe and Patel an OBC. Silawat belongs to a Scheduled Caste, while Rajput is a Thakur.

The five ministers hail from Gwalior-Chambal, Bundelkand, Malwa, Vindh and Central MP regions. According to sources, Scindia pushed for induction of most of his loyalists in the Chouhan cabinet, but the BJP central leadership agreed to reward only two - Silawat and Rajput - with ministerial berths for the time being.

Six of Scindia supporters, including Silawat and Rajput, were members of the Nath cabinet also. The three senior BJP leaders inducted as ministers had been members of the previous BJP governments as well.

The BJP, according to insiders, might go in for a second expansion of the ministry after May 3 the day when the current phase of lockdown ends. Chouhans stint as the lone cabinet member for almost a month is a record of sorts in the country, a BJP leader said.

Chouhan has room to induct 28 more members in his cabinet as per constitutional norms. Former ministers and senior state BJP leaders like Gopal Bhargava and Bhupendra Singh are likely to be accommodated in the next cabinet formation.

BSP MLA Ram Bai, who had backed the BJP during the rebellion against the Nath government, too, wants a Cabinet berth, sources close to her said. Former chief minister Uma Bharti was also present on the occasion.

Chouhan had proved his government's majority on the floor of the Assembly on March 24. Meanwhile, after the Cabinet expansion, Rajya Sabha member of the Congress from the state and senior Supreme Court lawyer Vivek Tankha raised question over the number of ministers who took oath.

He tweeted that according to the Article 164 (A) of the Constitution, the Cabinet expansion should have been with at least 12 members..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Oil at two-decade lows, price of U.S. crude for delivery below zero

Benchmark Brent and U.S. oil futures for June delivery plunged to around two-decade lows on Tuesday, a day after U.S. May futures sank into negative territory for the first time in history as demand tumbled due to the coronavirus crisis.Bre...

Business briefs

PNG jewellers on Tuesday announced the launch of Vedhani e-vouchers to facilitate booking of gold for the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. Customers availing these offers can book gold on Akshay Tritiya and have the delivery of the sa...

Italy now has more respirators than ICU patients

Italys extraordinary commissioner for the COVID-19 emergency says that for the first time during the pandemic the nation has more respirators than patients with coronavirus infections in intensive care beds. This gives us the strength to go...

Uttar Pradesh records total 1,294 COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 1,294 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,134 are active cases, an official said on Tuesday. Briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary medical and health Amit Mohan Prasad said 44 districts of the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020