I wish him well: Trump on N Korean leader Kim Jong Un

I wish him well: Trump on N Korean leader Kim Jong UnPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 04:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 04:38 IST
US President Donald Trump wished North Korea's Kim Jong Un "well" but stopped short of directly commenting on the reclusive leader's health amid reports he underwent serious surgery
"I wish him well," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday, noting the "good relationship" he shares with the North Korean leader
"If he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, it's a very serious condition," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
