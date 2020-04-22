Left Menu
Rahul seeks suggestions from public for economic stimulus package for MSMEs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 11:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sought suggestions from the public for an economic stimulus package for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) hit by the coronavirus lockdown. He said the party has launched a campaign for seeking suggestions from people, saying the MSME sector has been devastated due to COVID-19. "COVID19 has devastated our micro, small and medium businesses (MSME). The Congress party needs your help. Send us suggestions and ideas for what an MSME economic stimulus package should cover on voiceofmsme.in or in our social media platforms," the former Congress chief said on Twitter using the hashtag "HelpSaveSmallBusinesses".

The Congress has said it would submit a detailed revival plan for the MSME sector and a consultative group headed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh is working in suggesting such a plan to the government. The party has demanded immediate relief to the sector, saying it is one of the largest employers in the country and needs to be helped in this hour of crisis.

