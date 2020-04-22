Abbas says Palestinian accords with Israel, U.S. null if Israel annexes West Bank land

Abbas says Palestinian accords with Israel, U.S. null if Israel annexes West Bank landReuters | Ramallah | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:39 IST
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in remarks aired on Wednesday that his administration would regard agreements with Israel and the United States "completely cancelled" if Israel annexes land in the occupied West Bank.
"We have informed the relevant international parties, including the American and the Israeli governments, that we will not stand hand-cuffed if Israel announces the annexation of any part of our land," Abbas said on Palestine TV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahmoud Abbas
- Palestinian
- Israel
- United States
- West Bank
ALSO READ
Outbreak poses dilemma for Palestinians working in Israel
Gaza runs out of coronavirus tests, Palestinian health officials say
Lockdown in West Bank, crowds in Gaza - Palestinians divided over coronavirus
Hamas arrests Palestinians in Gaza for Zoom video chat with Israelis
Modi holds talks with Palestinian Prez Mahmoud Abbas; discusses COVID-19 pandemic