Grateful to SC for upholding constitutional right to report, broadcast: Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Friday said that he is "deeply grateful" to the Supreme Court for upholding his constitutional right to report and broadcast, and for granting him protection from arrest in connection with several FIRs registered against him for allegedly defaming Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:59 IST
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Friday said that he is "deeply grateful" to the Supreme Court for upholding his constitutional right to report and broadcast, and for granting him protection from arrest in connection with several FIRs registered against him for allegedly defaming Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. Earlier today, the apex court granted Goswami interim protection from arrest for three weeks and said that no coercive actions should be taken against him in the matter.

Notably, over a hundred FIRs have been registered against Arnab Goswami across the country for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Sonia Gandhi on his show about the Palghar incident. "I am delighted to hear that the Supreme Court has given me protection from arrest. I am deeply grateful to the Supreme Court for also upholding my constitutional right to report and broadcast and for defending my freedom of expression and my freedom as a journalist," Goswami said in a video message.

Goswami alleged that Congress was trying to intimidate him and his network from reporting on the Palghar incident by filing hundreds of cases in Congress-ruled states. "As you all know, over 150 FIRs have been filed by the Congress party in a clear attempt to intimidate me and my network from reporting, especially on the Palgarh incident. I am very grateful that the Supreme Court has not allowed Congress to harass me and my network by filing hundreds of cases especially in states which are congress ruled," Goswami said.

"I am very grateful that the Supreme Court, taking view of the violent attack on me by Congress workers, has asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner to look into the security of my physical establishment the Republic Network Studio and me personally," he said. The senior journalist said that Congress leaders have been intimidating and threatening him with physical violence and added that he is grateful to the top court for taking note of the violent assault on him and his wife Samyabrata Ray.

Goswami and his wife were attacked by two bike-borne assailants early on April 23. (ANI)

