Some journalists stifled amid virus

The UN human rights chief says some states are using the coronavirus outbreak as a pretext to clamp down on independent media, including the arrest and intimidation of journalists

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, did not specify which countries have used the pandemic as a "pretext to restrict information and stifle criticism." Bachelet noted that some political leaders have aimed their statements against journalists and media workers, and insisted that a free media is always essential but now more than ever during the pandemic

"This is no time to blame the messenger," Bachelet said. "Protecting journalists from harassment, threats, detention, or censorship helps keep us all safe."