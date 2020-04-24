Left Menu
Brazil Justice Minister Sergio Moro to announce resignation -source

Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro will announce his resignation in a public address on Friday at 11 a.m. Brazil time (1400 GMT), a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The popular minister has clashed with President Jair Bolsonaro over the president's push to replace the head of Brazil's federal police, who was fired on Friday, according to the official government gazette.

