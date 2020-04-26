Left Menu
Decision on easing curbs in Maha after national lockdown: CM

26-04-2020
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the decision on relaxation of restrictions in the state will be taken after a review of the situation once the national lockdown ends on May 3. He said this during his televised address over the coronavirus situation in the state.

"The national lockdown, which has been extended till May 3, will be reviewed once we get stock of the situation next week. We will decide our next steps on relaxation of the lockdown after that," Thackeray said. He also thanked Union minister Nitin Gadkari for his recent remarks that this is not the right time to indulge in any kind of politics.

"Millions of thanks to Gadkari for indirectly suggesting that some people indulged in dirty politics. I am thankful to him for asking everyone to support me...You have even asked people to support me and stay with me during the ongoing fight (against coronavirus)," he said. The chief minister's remarks were apparently aimed at BJP leader and his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis, who has been criticising the MVA government over the handling of the coronavirus situation in the state.

"I want to thank Gadkari, especially for his appeal to not play politics and to cooperate with the Maharashtra government in tackling the pandemic," Thackeray said. While most of his address was in Marathi, the chief minister thanked Gadkari in Hindi and said, "I spoke in Hindi so that other seniors in Delhi will know that I have praised you." Thackeray said that his government was also trying to find a solution so that the migrant labourers stuck in the state can return to their native places if they want.

"I have asked the Centre to send a team to review our efforts against coronavirus objectively. We are also taking some new steps," he said..

