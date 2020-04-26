COVID-19 effect: Vijayvargiya stages sit-in at home against WB

Left Menu
PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:16 IST
The coronavirus outbreak has forced the politicians to find a new way of holding protests as senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday staged a dharna at his home here against the West Bengal government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation there. Vijayvargiya, who is the BJP national general secretary and party's in-charge of West Bengal, held the sit- in from his residence in hometown Indore.

The video of his protest has gone viral on social media. During the dharna, he was seen sitting with the BJP's election symbol and boards with the slogans in Bengali language in the backdrop. Talking to some reporters at his residence, Vijayvargiya said that many BJP leaders staged in sit-in in their homes in Delhi, Lucknow and other cities as well as in the Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal.

He alleged that there has been "anarchy" in West Bengal due to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "arrogance" and the state was "negligent" in dealing with the pandemic. "It's fine if Banerjee engages in politics. But the West Bengal chief secretary is also non-cooperating with the central team. The rice sent by the Centre to provide relief to the poor in that state is not reaching to them," he alleged.

He also alleged that patients who are dying due to lack of proper treatment in West Bengal are being secretly cremated but their families are not being informed about it. PTI HWP ADU NP NP

