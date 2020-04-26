Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anantkumar Hegde says his Twitter account blocked

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:53 IST
Anantkumar Hegde says his Twitter account blocked

Former Union minister and controversial BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde on Sunday said his Twitter account has been blocked and accused the microblogging siite of taking an 'anti-India stand' and acting "with very prejudiced intentions'. The MP from Uttara Kannada has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the 'Digital colonisation' by a a corporate entity.

Hegde, in a Facebook post on Sunday said he took offence against a Khalistan supporter and the 'hidden agenda of the Tablighi Jamaat movement within India'. He said he had written to the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah on April 20 against Gurupatwant Singh Pannun advocating independence of Punjab through formation of Khalistan.

"As a consequence of the two bold steps taken by me, on April 24, 2020 my official Twitter account got blocked by Twitter India Inc.," the MP alleged in the post. The MP shared the message he received from Twitter where he was asked to delete the tweets that violate it's rules.

Twitter also said that if he felt that it has made a mistake, he can appeal the violation. Hegde said he would not delete the tweet "because it was to expose the wrong being done under the umbrella of a religion." "Undoubtedly I am not against any religion, but being an Indian, I will never allow any person or organisation to spread hatred or to provoke people to indulge in any anti- social or anti-national activity.

I stand affirm on my statement and will defend it strongly," Hegde stated. The MP wrote to Modi on Saturday against Twitter India about "selective targeting" of several national handles and pro-Indian handles by suspending or locking rampantly in the past few months.

He alleged that the Twitter account of decorated veterans had been suspended without notice. He also charged some twitter handles with targetting the Prime Minister and Home Minister for their own pecuniary interests.

Hegde demanded that the selective targeting by Twitter be investigated. Hegde has a history of making controversial remarks.

Earlier this month, the state Congress had accused him of giving a call that Tablighi people should be shot down in the backdrop of a religious meet of the organisation in Delhi turning into a coroanvirus hotspot. In February this year, he had reportedly claimed that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was a "drama",drawing the BJP leadership's ire.

He had earlier opposed the state celebrations of Tipu Jayanti during Congress rule in Karnataka since it was started in 2015 and had called the festival a "shameful event glorifying a brutal killer." In 2017, as a union minister he had kicked up a row saying that the Constitution would be changed, but later apologised in the Lok Sabha after facing flak..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tune in--Community radio stations aid fight against coronavirus with local touch

Our reach may be local but not the effort in aiding the fight against COVID-19, say several community radio station managers who are operating with limited resources and broadcasting shows with a local touch like Break the fake news chain a...

IRS officers' report on funding COVID relief work via tax measures ill-conceived: FinMin sources

A report of&#160;50 IRS officers of the I-T department on revenue mobilisation and economic impetus to fight COVID-19 pandemic is ill-conceived, and an act of indiscipline as well as violation of service conduct rules, Finance Ministry sour...

Man arrested for theft, raping blind woman in Bhopal

A man has been arrested for theft and for allegedly raping a blind woman in her home in Bhopal in the intervening night of April 16-17.The stolen items - a mobile phone, a pair of silver anklets, two silver toe rings - have been recovered f...

Salary cut for govt staff in AP for second month; Pensioners spared

Pensioners in Andhra Pradesh will be paid their April months pension in full but the government officers and staff in various ranks will see a cut in their salaries for the second month in a row in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Police, med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020