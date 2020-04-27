Left Menu
Development News Edition

YSRCP govt targeting Hindus and Opposition leaders instead of fighting coronavirus: Lanka Dinakar

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Sunday alleged that instead of fighting against coronavirus, the YSRCP government is filing cases against the Hindus and opposition leaders in the state by pointing to their social media posts.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-04-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:07 IST
YSRCP govt targeting Hindus and Opposition leaders instead of fighting coronavirus: Lanka Dinakar
BJP leader Lanka Dinakar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Sunday alleged that instead of fighting against coronavirus, the YSRCP government is filing cases against the Hindus and opposition leaders in the state by pointing to their social media posts. "There are cases being filed against Hindus and opposition political leaders and activists in the state of Andhra Pradesh by pointing to their social media posts instead of fighting against coronavirus. No action has been taken by the government where Hindu deity idols were destroyed. BJP leaders and activists are being targeted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government," Dinakar said.

He further said that some YSRCP MLAs and the Speaker of the state Assembly violated lockdown guidelines by attending public rallies in the state. "YSRCP MLAs from Nagiri, Kanigiri, Sullurpet had violated the coronavirus lockdown to conduct rallies and programs with huge public gatherings. Even Tammineni Seetharam, Speaker of state Assembly attended a public rally at Srikakulam district where the next day after his public meeting, three COVID-19 cases were noticed," he said.

"I noticed the comments made by the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Narayana Swamy against some sections of the public who attended Tablighi Jamaat event. But no action has been initiated against them. However, the government of Andhra Pradesh has targeted the nationalists on the social media posts," he added. Dinakar further said that he would write a letter to the PMO and Ministry of Home Affairs to point out the "conspiracy theories" of the ruling YSRCP Government against Hindu and BJP activists. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Australia players won't be greedy if asked to take pay cut: Paine

Australia Test captain Tim Paine says he and his teammates will not be greedy if they are asked to take a pay cut to sustain cricket in the country after the massive financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With Indias tour of A...

Liam Payne starts quarantine video series

Singer Liam Payne has launched a video series on YouTube where he will share his quarantine musings with his fans and followers. The One Direction member uploaded the first video in the series on Sunday.Ive started a brand new series of vid...

UK, Europe devise furlough schemes, bailouts for coronavirus-hit private sector

This is not a time for ideology and orthodoxy. This is a time to be bold. A time for courage, said Rishi Sunak, the UKs Indian-origin finance minister, as he summed up the British governments approach towards the daunting economic fightback...

Mideast economies take massive hit with oil price crash

Iraq is planning painful cuts in social benefits relied on by millions of government workers. Saudi Arabia will likely have to delay mega-projects. Egypt and Lebanon face a blow as their workers in the Gulf send back less of the much-need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020