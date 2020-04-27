Left Menu
Goa CM recommends extendion of lockdown beyond May 3

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday recommended that the lockdown in the coastal state should be extended beyond May 3.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:02 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday recommended that the lockdown in the coastal state should be extended beyond May 3. He also emphasized that Goa borders will remain sealed and that no mode of public transport should be allowed between states.

"We recommend that lockdown should be extended after May 3. No mode of public transport should be allowed between States," Sawant said after participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with chief ministers. Prime Minister Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown was extended till May 3 in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. All services including public transport, schools, colleges and shopping malls have been closed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier while interacting with Chief Ministers via video conference on the prevailing COVID-19 situation, had said, the lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months.(ANI)

