Pondy Minister hits out at Bedi

Puducherry Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Tuesday criticised Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's style of functioning which was affecting welfare of people in the Union Territory. Rao, who represents Yanam, an enclave of the union territory in Andhra Pradesh, in the Assembly also hit out at the Lt Governor for preventing the entry of youths from Yanam working in Hyderabad during the lockdown.

He told reporters here that a batch of eight youths from Yanam region were not permitted to return since March 26 from neighbouring Hyderabad as entry points had been sealed due to the lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus. He said despite Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's intervention, officials were not letting the youths belonging to Yanam who were working in Hyderabad enter the enclave, adding they were facing hurdles at the inter-State border in the past few days.

Rao also said he would quit as minister if the youths were not allowed to return to Yanam in the next 24 hours. "I will quit as Minister since I am not able to be of any help to the people of my constituency despite a Minister," he added.

Rao also accused the Lt Governor of standing in the way of the youths returning to Yanam and she was causing hardships to officers. "I have been working for not less than 18 hours a day to ensure that no section of people in Union Territory faced any hardships during the current lockdown," he said.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI