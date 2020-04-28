Why Maha BJP keeping mum on Bulandshahr killings, asks Cong

Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday questioned the `silence' of state BJP leaders over the killing of two priests in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident also showed that the law and order situation in the BJP-ruled state had collapsed, said Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

"In the case of lynching of three persons including two sadhus in Palghar, the Maharashtra government arrested 110 persons and a high-level inquiry has been ordered," he said. It came to light later that the incident took place due to rumours about thieves roaming in the area, but "still the opposition communalised the incidentto malign the Maharashtra government," Sawant said.

"The same BJP is now silent over the Bulandshahr incident. This shows the BJP's double standard and attempts to play politics during the coronavirus crisis, which is condemnable," he said. The Congress spokesperson also wondered if Union home minister Amit Shah called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathafter the Monday's incident, just as Shah called Maharashtra CM after the Palghar incident.

"What is the difference between Palghar and Bulandshahr murders? The accused in Bulandshahr incident had an altercation with the sadhus. Were the sadhus provided protection? Why were the accused not apprehended early? Isn't this a failure of the state intelligence....failure of state government?" Sawant said. "Will the BJP demand CBI probe? Will state BJP leaders demand resignation of UP chief minister just like they demanded theresignation of Maharashtra home minister?" the Congress spokesperson asked.