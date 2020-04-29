MP to form Deendayal committees to ensure schemes reach people

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up 'Deendayal committees' at the ward and panchayat levels to ensure benefits of welfare schemes reach people during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed this on Wednesday during an audio conference with state BJP MLAs, district party presidents and mandal chiefs.

"It is our responsibility to take the governments works to people. I have spoken to the state party president and general secretary. We have decided to constitute Deendayal committees soon at the panchayat level in rural areas and at ward level in urban areas, Chouhan told the party leaders. These panels have been named after Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

Chouhan said the committees will monitor and ensure various welfare schemes reach people, and their help would also be taken in distribution of government assistance. He also informed the party leaders about various decisions taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, including distribution of packets of a herbal decoction.

The government claims the decoction powder boosts immunity and helps the body keep coronavirus infection away. State BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal told PTI that the chief minister has been regularly speaking to the ground-level workers and seeking feedback from them on if the government schemes are reaching people.

Chouhan has also asked leaders to share feedback on various arrangements made by the government during the lockdown, he said..