Slovak constitutional court rejects demand for election annulment

Slovakia's Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a challenge filed by the centre-left coalition PS/Spolu against the outcome of February's parliamentary election. The anti-graft Ordinary People (OLANO) movement led by Igor Matovic won the election with a quarter of a vote and on March 21 formed a coalition government with three centre-right parties, thus unseating the centre-left Smer which had ruled the central European country for 12 of the past 14 years.

PS/Spolu won 6.96% of the vote, just few hundred votes below the 7% threshold required for coalitions of two political parties to enter parliament, and demanded an annulment of the election. Court Chairman Ivan Fiacan said the petition was clearly unsubstantiated.

Fiacan said that PS/Spolu's challenge lacked supporting arguments and remained at the level of hypothetical statements. PS/Spolu was part of a group of opposition parties during the election campaign, but it did not win any seats.