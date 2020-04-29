BJP slams Delhi Minority Commission Chairman's remarks

BJP slams Delhi Minority Commission Chairman's remarksPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:22 IST
The BJP on Wednesday slammed Delhi Minority Commission Chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan's reported controversial remarks on social media "thanking" Kuwait for its "support" to Indian Muslims, and demanded that he be sacked. “The Delhi Minorities Commission Chief Mr Khan has drafted and posted an 'anti-India' letter on his social media. The letter is anti-India as it is against the basic tenets of the Indian Constitution,” BJP’s national spokesperson Smabit Patra alleged in a statement.
Underlining that for Indian Muslims, there can be no other place as safe as India, Patra questioned Khan's faith on Indian judiciary and Constitution. “Mr Khan projecting Zakir Naik as a Indian Muslim hero only confirms that he has ulterior motives and is trying to save even terror perpetrators,” he said.
Patra demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “sack him (Khan) for indulging in anti-India activity.” PTI JTR RT RT.
