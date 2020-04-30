Trump says internet retailers using the post office must pay more

Trump says internet retailers using the post office must pay moreReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 03:13 IST
President Donald Trump lambasted internet retailers again on Wednesday for taking advantage of the U.S. postal service and said those firms needed to pay more for package delivery.
"We want to stabilize the post office, and the way you do that is these companies are going to have to pay more," Trump said. "The companies are going to have to pay a percentage of that ... loss.
