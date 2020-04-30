Left Menu
Indian-American wins Republican primary for Ohio’s sixth senate district

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@nvdems)

Indian-American Niraj Antani has won the Republican primary for the US state of Ohio's sixth Senate district. Antani, 29, is currently serving in the Ohio General Assembly as a state representative. Antani had nearly 65 percent of the vote in the Republican primary, according to unofficial results.

In the November election, Antani will face Democrat Mark Fogel in the Republican-leaning district. If he wins, Antani would become the first Indian-American to get elected to the Ohio state Senate in history.

"I am truly honored to have won the Republican primary election for State Senator! Thankful to have won an overwhelming majority of over 64 percent despite a competitive three-way race! I am so grateful for all of my voters, contributors, team, and supporters," Antani tweeted. "While I am happy to have won, this is not a time for celebration. During this economic and health crisis, as Ohioans have lost their lives, front-line healthcare workers like doctors face danger in treating patients, small businesses struggle to survive, and nearly one million have lost their job," said.

"As your State Senator, I will work hard every day to deliver the opportunity to achieve the American Dream for all Ohioans! I look forward to continuing to earn your support in the general election in November!," he said.

