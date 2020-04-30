MEA explains why White House 'followed' and then 'unfollowed' President, PM Modi

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the White House had briefly 'followed' the accounts of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and other Indian officials during US President Donald Trump's visit to India in February this year. "It is cleared by the White House through media report. They briefly followed Twitter account during the President's visit. This is done so that officials of the host country can retweet the messages about the visit," the MEA said on reports of unfollowing the abovementioned accounts by the White House.

The 'unfollowing' of the Twitter accounts largely drew reactions on social media in India, especially those media reports which had earlier claimed that Prime Minister Modi was the only world leader followed by the official Twitter account of Trump's White House. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that he was "dismayed" at the development.

"I'm dismayed by the "unfollowing" of our President & PM by the White House. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take note," Rahul had said in a tweet on Wednesday. (ANI)