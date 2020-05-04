Mizoram BJP asks Centre for special trains to bring back northeast migrants

Mizoram BJP asks Centre for special trains to bring back northeast migrantsPTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-05-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 01:21 IST
The Mizoram unit of the BJP on Sunday urged the Centre to facilitate return of the people of the northeast, who are stranded in different part of the country due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. We have requested Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to arrange for special trains for the stranded people of the northeast, like the government has done for other states...," state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said.
Earlier this week, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed states to ferry migrant labourers, students and tourists back home in buses or special trains. Vanlalhmuaka said three leaders of the state BJP have been assigned the task to monitor the arrangement of special trains for the northeast.
