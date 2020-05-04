Left Menu
37 ration dealers arrested in West Bengal for misappropriation of PDS commodities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 16:13 IST
At least 37 ration dealers have been arrested while the licences of 42 others were "suspended" in West Bengal for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of PDS commodities, police said on Monday, Strict action would also be taken against all those found responsible in creating and circulating fake news over the issue of rationing, it said. "Free ration for more than 9 crore people was distributed from 21,200 ration shops during April. Licences of 42 modified ration (MR) dealers were suspended and 37 arrested," the West Bengal Police said in a tweet.

There have been reports of clashes outside the public distribution system (PDS) outlets across the state last month, with locals alleging improper distribution of ration material. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced free foodgrains and ration for 7.5 crore people in the state till September.

An additional 2 kg of rice is also being delivered to the residences of students under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and the mid-day meal scheme. The state BJP has alleged anomalies in the PDS and claimed that a section of the poor is not receiving foodgrains and starving.

The party has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter, and its Alipurduar MP John Barla has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, too, had recently expressed concern over the PDS in the state.

