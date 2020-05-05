Left Menu
Development News Edition

Political trolling:BJP approaches police, NCP says recall past

PTI | Nagpurmumbai | Updated: 05-05-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 14:57 IST
Political trolling:BJP approaches police, NCP says recall past

BJP leaders have approached Nagpur police commissioner flagging "threatening messages" being put out on social media against former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis amidst the COVID-19 situation and registration of "false cases" against BJP workers. A complaint application was submitted to police commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay on Monday by Nagpur city BJP chief Pravin Datke and others.

A similar complaint was filed by another MLC Prasad Lad with the Ratnagiri district superintendent of police on Tuesday. Datke alleged that Fadnavis, currently the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, was "threatened with encounter messages whenever he comes live on social media to talk about the COVID-19 situation".

"If the Leader of Opposition is being threatened in such manner how will common people stay safe in Maharashtra?" he asked. BJP leader and MLC Anil Sole, also from Nagpur and believed to be close to Fadnavis, said that leaders of the saffron party have been constantly targetted by trolls in the last few days.

"Many comments are very personal in nature and are in bad taste," he said. Apart from Fadnavis, former ministers Chandrashekhar Bavankule, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Vinod Tawde were also allegedly got trolled during their social media interactions.

Mungantiwar said online bullying was a deliberate attempt to target the BJP. "I have retrieved data of the people trolling me during my Facebook live as well as of other BJP leaders. I found that many online accounts have common names which means that some people are purposefully trolling us," he told PTI.

Mungantiwar also said the BJP would not stop holding the state government accountable for its performance notwithstanding trolling. "The Maharashtra government has recently taken action against a so-called BJP leader from Nashik district for allegedly making some offensive remarks. If this is the case, then we are also giving out complaints to police officials. We will see how the state government takes action against these trolls, who are indirectly helping the ruling government," said another BJP leader.

The online war with political hues had turned physical when an engineer was beaten up recently allegedly by the men close to state Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad in Thane. Awhad had also released some of the tweets purportedly posted by the engineer against him and some NCP leaders.

Maharashtra NCP unit president and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said police had not taken any action against trolls during 2014-19 (when the BJP was in power) despite several complaints. "We had then tried to file complaints with police officials in various parts of the state against trolls, but police didn't accept our complaints then," he said.

Patil claimed that many social media handles had been supporting then CM Fadnavis and the BJP. "The BJP should first clarify whether they were paid accounts or not," Patil said.

Meanwhile, Nagpur BJP chief Datke alleged that leaders of a ruling party have been criticising the state governor, which he said amounted to indiscipline. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is headed by the Shiv Sena, with the NCP and the Congress as its constituents.

State Home department had registered 341 cyber crime cases in various parts of the state, an official had said last week. As per the National Crime Records Bureau data, Maharashtra recorded 2,380 cases of cyber crime in calendar year 2016 followed by 3,604 in 2017 and 3,511 in 2018.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Recent virus figures in Britain show more than 30,000 deaths among people with the coronavirus

New figures show that Britain has had more than 30,000 deaths among people with the coronavirus, possibly a third more than the official count. The Office for National Statistics says there were 29,710 deaths involving COVID-19 in England a...

Poland's May 10 presidential election hangs in balance

The Polish Senate starts an acrimonious debate on Tuesday on legislation that would allow a presidential election scheduled for May 10 to be held entirely by postal ballot instead of at polling stations because of the coronavirus pandemic.H...

Soccer-PFA chief Taylor suggests shortened halves when season resumes

Professional Footballers Association chief executive Gordon Taylor said clubs should discuss the idea of playing halves of less than 45 minutes when matches resume after the coronavirus suspension, to help players manage their workload. Soc...

US STOCKS-Futures rise on oil gains, easing of lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, building on gains in the previous session, as oil prices jumped and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies.Hopes for a recovery in demand boos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020