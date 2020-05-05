T'gana opposition parties stage protest demanding relief for

Opposition parties in Telangana staged protests at different places here on Tuesday alleging that the TRS government has failed to provide adequate relief to the poor during COVID-19 lockdown and in purchasing agriculture produce from farmers. The Congress organised a 'Satyagraha' at its state headquarters in the city and district offices.

The Chandrasekhar Rao-led government has "completely failed" to buy different types of farm produce, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters. Noting that the problems facing migrant workers have become a major humanitarian issue in the country, he appealed to party leaders and activists to help those who want to go back to their native places.

He also charged the TRS government with not conducting enough COVID-19 tests as part of its fight against the virus. TDP's state unit president L Ramana and other leaders observed a 'silent protest' for two hours from 10 AM to 12 noon at the party office demanding that the state government take steps to provide relief materials to the needy and farmers.

Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) president M Kodandaram also undertook a similar protest at his office, urging the government to provide two kgs dal, oil, sugar freely in addition to the rice, a party release said. The state government has announced that all 87.59 lakh food security card holders in the state would be provided with 12 kgs of rice per person in view of the hardships due to lockdown.

It has also announced financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to all the food security card holding families..