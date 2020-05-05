Left Menu
Development News Edition

T'gana opposition parties stage protest demanding relief for

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:53 IST
T'gana opposition parties stage protest demanding relief for

Opposition parties in Telangana staged protests at different places here on Tuesday alleging that the TRS government has failed to provide adequate relief to the poor during COVID-19 lockdown and in purchasing agriculture produce from farmers. The Congress organised a 'Satyagraha' at its state headquarters in the city and district offices.

The Chandrasekhar Rao-led government has "completely failed" to buy different types of farm produce, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters. Noting that the problems facing migrant workers have become a major humanitarian issue in the country, he appealed to party leaders and activists to help those who want to go back to their native places.

He also charged the TRS government with not conducting enough COVID-19 tests as part of its fight against the virus. TDP's state unit president L Ramana and other leaders observed a 'silent protest' for two hours from 10 AM to 12 noon at the party office demanding that the state government take steps to provide relief materials to the needy and farmers.

Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) president M Kodandaram also undertook a similar protest at his office, urging the government to provide two kgs dal, oil, sugar freely in addition to the rice, a party release said. The state government has announced that all 87.59 lakh food security card holders in the state would be provided with 12 kgs of rice per person in view of the hardships due to lockdown.

It has also announced financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to all the food security card holding families..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Israeli airstrikes on eastern Syria kill 14 fighters

Israeli airstrikes in eastern Syria killed 14 Iranian and Iraqi fighters and wounded others, some seriously, an opposition war monitoring group said Tuesday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the late Monday strikes...

Recent virus figures in Britain show more than 30,000 deaths among people with the coronavirus

New figures show that Britain has had more than 30,000 deaths among people with the coronavirus, possibly a third more than the official count. The Office for National Statistics says there were 29,710 deaths involving COVID-19 in England a...

Poland's May 10 presidential election hangs in balance

The Polish Senate starts an acrimonious debate on Tuesday on legislation that would allow a presidential election scheduled for May 10 to be held entirely by postal ballot instead of at polling stations because of the coronavirus pandemic.H...

Soccer-PFA chief Taylor suggests shortened halves when season resumes

Professional Footballers Association chief executive Gordon Taylor said clubs should discuss the idea of playing halves of less than 45 minutes when matches resume after the coronavirus suspension, to help players manage their workload. Soc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020