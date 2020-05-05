Trump says U.S. government has nothing to do with Venezuela situation

Trump says U.S. government has nothing to do with Venezuela situationReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:03 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the Venezuela situation "has nothing to do with our government," referring to two U.S. citizens detained by Caracas.
Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said authorities there had detained two U.S. citizens working with a U.S. military veteran who has claimed responsibility for a failed armed incursion.