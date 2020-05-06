Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economically anti-national: Congress slams 'draconian' govt for raising taxes on petrol, diesel

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday slammed the central government for raising "insurmountable" taxes on petrol and diesel, and termed it "economically anti-national".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:50 IST
Economically anti-national: Congress slams 'draconian' govt for raising taxes on petrol, diesel
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday slammed the central government for raising "insurmountable" taxes on petrol and diesel, and termed it "economically anti-national". "The entire nation and its 130 crore people are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic today. The poor migrant workers and labourers, shopkeepers, farmers, MSMEs are virtually penniless, they are struggling for every single rupee. Yet, this draconian government is fleecing 130 crore Indians by raising insurmountable taxes on petrol and diesel," Surjewala said.

"In times of this COVID-19 pandemic as also the economic crisis that prevails across India, to fleece people of India in this fashion is economically anti-national. The manner and fashion in which the illegal and forcible recovery is being made from people of India is an example in itself which has shocked the conscience of each one of us," he added. Surjewala said that on March 14, Centre increased tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre.

"Yesterday again, taxes on petrol was raised by Rs 10/litre and on diesel by Rs 13/litre," he said and added that "in 48 days, the central government has increased tax on diesel by Rs 16 per litre and on petrol by Rs 13 per litre." The Congress leader stated that this increase by itself will lead to a recovery of Rs 1 lakh 40 thousand crore annually from people of India.

"Will anybody explain the logic and rationale behind this? On May 26, 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power, the PIB press release of that day reflects that the oil basket price of Indian oil companies was USD 108 or Rs 6,330 which means the oil per litre was costing Rs 39.81," Surjewala. "On May 4, 2020 oil basket for Indian oil companies is USD 23.38 per barrel or Rs 1,772. Cost today is Rs 11.14 per litre. Will Prime Minister Modi and his government explain why oil, that is costing Rs 11.14 per litre in India, is being sold at Rs 71.26 for petrol and Rs 69.39 for diesel," he added.

Surjewala said that in five and a half years of being in power, Prime Minister Modi has "increased tax on diesel by Rs 28.17 per litre and increased taxes on petrol by Rs 23.50 per litre." "Who is profiteering from this insurmountable and inhumane taxation? Between 2014-15 and up till the year 2019-20, in a period of 6 years, Union BJP government has increased taxes on petrol and diesel 12 times and collected Rs 17 lakh crores. Where has this money gone? We ask Prime Minister Modi to come forward and answer these questions," he stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

AP to bear travel cost of migrant workers returning to native states

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to bear the travel expenses of migrant workers returning to their home states following easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to ...

Goa board announces dates for SSC, HSSC examinations

As Goa remains coronavirus-free, the state government has given permission for holding exams for pending papers of Class 12 and for all subjects of Class 10 later this month when the current phase of lockdown ends. The Goa Board of Secondar...

BJP govt in Karnataka treating migrants worse than bonded labourers: CPI(M)

Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of medieval barbarism and treating migrants as worse than bonded labourers, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday hit out at the states decision to stop workers from returning to their ...

High fatality rate among COVID-19 patients in Gujarat, Maharashtra worrisome: Harsh Vardhan

Expressing concern over high fatality rate among COVID-19 patients in some districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday asked the states to focus on early surveillance, aggressive contact tracing a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020