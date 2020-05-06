Plaint lodged against men who spread fake news about U'khand CM's death

BJP's Dehradun City President Sita Ram Bhatt on Wednesday filed a complaint against a few individuals for spreading fake news on social media about Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's death. "Pankaj Dhondiyal, Narendra Mehta, Naveen Bhatt, Sharad Kaintura, Kuldeep Panwar and others spread the fake news of Chief Minister Rawat's death on Facebook," Sita Ram Bhatt said.

"This was done with a vicious motive to spread a feeling of unrest amongst the public and to cast a negative impact on the work being done by the government in the present circumstances," he added. The complaint was filed at the Cantonment Police station in the city. Further action is being taken on the basis of the plaint. (ANI)