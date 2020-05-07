Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. CDC reports 1,193,813 coronavirus cases, 70,802 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,193,813 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,303 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,523 to 70,802. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 5, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2SGLijD) Was that a flush? U.S. Supreme Court handles teleconference experiment

The U.S. Supreme Court's experiment in conducting oral arguments by teleconference this week - a change forced by the coronavirus pandemic - went rather smoothly right up until what sounded suspiciously like a toilet flush was broadcast to the world. It occurred during the court's second argument on Wednesday and fourth of the week when liberal Justice Elena Kagan was questioning attorney Roman Martinez in a case involving a federal law cracking down on so-called robocalls. Two of the largest Catholic archdioceses in U.S. reopen cemeteries for visits

Two of the largest Roman Catholic archdioceses in America are opening up eight cemeteries for visitors in the New York City area on Sunday, after closing them weeks ago due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The Archdiocese of New York, with 2.8 million Catholics, as well as the Archdiocese of Newark, which has 1.3 million Catholics in northeastern New Jersey, both announced this week that they are opening for visitors starting Sunday, with restrictions, including limiting visits and services to just 10 mourners. New York governor says some states making a mistake by reopening

States that are reopening their economies despite rising cases of the novel coronavirus are making a mistake, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday, urging that such decisions be based on facts and data rather than politics. "You have states that are opening where you are still on the incline," he told a daily briefing. "I think that's a mistake." Trump says whistleblower seems to be a disgruntled man out to help Democrats

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday an ousted health official who filed a whistleblower's complaint accusing the administration of retaliating when he voiced concerns about the coronavirus in January seemed to be a disgruntled person who wants to help Democrats. The Republican president told reporters at the White House that he did not hear good things about Rick Bright, who was ousted last month from his job as the director of a U.S. agency responsible for developing drugs to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Fauci, Birx will keep roles on coronavirus task force: Trump

U.S. top infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci and coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx will continue to hold their positions on the coronavirus task force moving forward, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday. Some U.S. senators worry that without tests they could bring coronavirus home

Several U.S. senators have urged congressional leaders to accept the White House's offer of rapid coronavirus testing for lawmakers, saying they could otherwise unwittingly spread the disease when they returned to their home districts. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, and Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a rare joint statement on Saturday declining the offer for 1,000 rapid coronavirus testing kits, saying those were needed for front-line workers fighting the virus. Trump to refocus coronavirus task force on economic revival, concedes risks

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his coronavirus task force would shift its primary focus to reviving U.S. business and social life, while acknowledging that reopening the economy could put more lives at risk. In a series of tweets, Trump said the White House task force he formed in March would not wind down, as he had suggested on Tuesday, but would instead add some advisers and center its attention on "SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN." Supreme Court's Ginsburg discharged from hospital

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the U.S. Supreme Court's oldest member, was discharged on Wednesday from hospital where she was treated for a benign gall bladder condition and took part remotely in arguments in two cases. In a statement released on Wednesday evening, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Ginsburg is "doing well and glad to be home" after being discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Trump says he did not wear mask at Honeywell facility after consulting CEO

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not wear a mask during a tour on Tuesday of a Honeywell International Inc factory in Arizona after consulting the company's chief executive, despite requirements at the plant that workers wear them. Trump, speaking to reporters at a White House event marking National Nurses Day, said he tried some masks on backstage, including one from Honeywell, 3M and about four others.