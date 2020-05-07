Gas leak: PM takes stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took stock of the situation in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam where a gas leak from a chemical plant has left six dead and prayed for people's safety and well-being.

The prime minister wrote on Twitter that he spoke with Union Home Ministry officials and National Disaster Management Authority regarding the situation "which is being monitored closely." "I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," he said. At least six people have died and nearly 100 hospitalized after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday.