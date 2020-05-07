Israeli parliament nominates Netanyahu to form new government

Israel's parliament formally nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to form a new coalition government even though he faces corruption charges, bringing him closer to securing a fifth term after more than a year of political deadlock.

Seventy-two of the Knesset's 120 lawmakers signed on to Netanyahu's candidacy after parliament passed legislation approving details of a power-sharing deal between the premier's right-wing Likud party and centrist rival Benny Gantz's Blue and White, a joint statement from the factions said.