Israeli parliament nominates Netanyahu to form new government

Israeli parliament nominates Netanyahu to form new governmentReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:46 IST
Israel's parliament formally nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to form a new coalition government even though he faces corruption charges, bringing him closer to securing a fifth term after more than a year of political deadlock.
Seventy-two of the Knesset's 120 lawmakers signed on to Netanyahu's candidacy after parliament passed legislation approving details of a power-sharing deal between the premier's right-wing Likud party and centrist rival Benny Gantz's Blue and White, a joint statement from the factions said.
