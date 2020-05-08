Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin uses WW2 anniversary for bridge-building with U.S., Britain

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:56 IST
Putin uses WW2 anniversary for bridge-building with U.S., Britain
Russia President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI

President Vladimir Putin sent telegrams on Friday to U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggesting the need to rekindle their nations' cooperation during World War Two to solve today's problems.

Putin's overture was the latest in a series of contacts with Washington with which Moscow is keen to rebuild relations frayed over everything from election hacking allegations to Syria. Putin and Trump say they worked closely together to clinch a global oil production cuts deal and spoke by phone on Thursday when Trump offered to supply Russia with medical equipment to help fight the new coronavirus.

On Friday, the Kremlin said Johnson and Putin had spoken by phone, congratulating each other on the 75th anniversary of the allied victory in World War Two and expressing readiness for dialogue and cooperation on bilateral issues. Ties with London remain badly strained over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England.

"Both sides expressed readiness to establish dialogue and cooperation on issues on the agenda of Russian-British relations, as well as in solving pressing international problems," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call. The telegrams were among many Putin dispatched to the Soviet Union's World War Two allies on the 75th anniversary of the end of the conflict in Europe.

Russia, which marks the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany on May 9, the day after "Victory in Europe" Day, has been forced to scale back commemorations due to the coronavirus. In his message to Trump, Putin said Russia and the United States now stood at the forefront of confronting global challenges. "Our countries could do a lot to ensure international security and stability," he said.

Putin told Johnson the allies' togetherness during World War Two was needed today and that the memory of those years could help British-Russian ties improve.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

With 390 new coronavirus patients, tally of cases in Gujarat rises to 7,403 while death toll rises to 449 with 24 patients dying in 24 hours: health official.

With 390 new coronavirus patients, tally of cases in Gujarat rises to 7,403 while death toll rises to 449 with 24 patients dying in 24 hours health official....

India's recovery rate now 29.36%, total COVID-19 count rises to 56,342 with 3,390 new cases

Indias recovery rate of COVID-19 continued to improve and stood at 29.36 per cent but the growth in cases also continued to be on the higher side at 3,390 as the total number of positive cases on Friday rose to 56,342. Of the total cases, t...

Shah expresses concern over rising coronavirus cases in Central Armed Police Forces

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed concern over increasing COVID-19 cases in Central Armed Police Forces like the BSF and the CRPF and discussed with officials ways to check the spread of the deadly disease, officials said. T...

ICMR to study prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 infected people to check for community spread

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, apex health research body ICMR has decided to conduct a study in 75 affected districts across the country to identify people who were exposed to the novel coronavirus infection and yet showed mild or no sympt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020