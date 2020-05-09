Left Menu
Merkel, Trump agree in phone call to keep memory of WW2 horrors alive

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 02:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call on Friday marked the end of World War Two in Europe 75 years ago, a German government spokesman said.

"Both commemorated the millions of victims and the immeasurable suffering caused by the war unleashed by Nazi Germany," the spokesman said. "They agreed that it was important to keep the memory of the war and its horrors alive," Merkel emphasized the special importance of U.S. support for Germany after WW2 and the deep ties between the two countries that developed after, the spokesman added.

The two leaders also discussed the spread of the coronavirus, and efforts taken to contain it and reopen economies, the White House said in a separate statement. "The president thanked the chancellor for Germany's strong response to the pandemic," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

