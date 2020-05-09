Left Menu
Development News Edition

No strategy, just want to show glimpse to people: Rahul Gandhi on video conversation series with experts

Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi said there is no specific strategy behind his discussions with experts being telecast on the Congress' social media platforms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 06:30 IST
No strategy, just want to show glimpse to people: Rahul Gandhi on video conversation series with experts
Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi said there is no specific strategy behind his discussions with experts being telecast on the Congress' social media platforms.

Reacting to a question from ANI, Gandhi said: "Usually, I talk to a lot of people, and many of them have conversions which are quite interesting. I thought that I should show a glimpse to the people of India of those conversions. This was the basic idea. I wanted to show people the experts I am interacting with and what I am getting to learn. There is no strategy behind it." Rahul Gandhi has started a series of conversation with the experts from various fields like economy, science, social service and politics to discuss the situation in the country after the spread of COVID-19. Two of his episodes of conversation with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and Economist Abhijit Banerjee have been telecast in which he talked to both the experts about the impact of the virus on the economy amid lockdown and how to revive the economy.

According to Congress sources, the series will follow the conversation with German Virologist and several personalities from other fields also on COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt allows increase in working hours in factories with payment of overtime

Considering the representations of certain industries and industry associations, the Odisha Government on Friday has decided to provide relaxation for industries and commercial activities and approved the 12 hours shift instead of 8 hours s...

WRAPUP 1-No 'V'-shape return from devastating U.S. job loss, Fed policymakers say

As many parts of the worlds biggest economy begin to reopen after weeks of stay-at-home orders that slowed the spread of the coronavirus but gutted jobs, Americans should not expect a quick return to growth, U.S. Federal Reserve officials s...

Indian-American grocery store owner in Silicon Valley charged with price gouging

The owner of a popular Indian-American grocery story has been charged with price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic, when the entire state is under stay-at-home orders. Following consumer complaints, an investigation office revealed th...

Reports: Silver says NBA doesn't expect fans back this year

With major sports leagues preparing for the eventuality of restarting behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly took the concept to the next level on Friday. The NBA might end up playing with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020