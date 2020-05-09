Left Menu
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to the Chief Ministers of states, who are not allowing migrants to return home.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-05-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 21:05 IST
Pawar urges PM to speak to CMs, who aren't allowing migrants to return home
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to the Chief Ministers of states, who are not allowing migrants to return home. "I humbly request our @PMOIndia Shri Narendra Modi ji to intervene in this matter by talking to the CMs of the respective states who are not allowing these people to come back home," Pawar said in a series of tweets without mentioning any specific state.

The NCP chief informed that he has talked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Railway Minister PiyushGoyal regarding the issue of migrant workers. Thackeray and Goyal have assured him of arrangments for the transportation of workers, who are willing to go back to their respective home states. "The CM of Maharashtra has assured me of arrangements for the transportation of these workers wanting to go back to their home states. State Transport buses will be used for their travel. The Union Railway Minister has also assured of arrangements of travel by trains for the same," Pawar said.

In Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Friday, 16 migrant workers sleeping on railway tracks were mowed down by a goods train.The mishap occurred in Nanded division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area.As per the Indian Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were walking home from Maharashtra's Jalna and after walking for about 36 km, they had stopped to take rest when they fell asleep. (ANI)

