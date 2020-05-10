Maha CM set to enter Legislative Council unopposed

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray is set to enter the Legislative Council unopposed asthe Congress on Sunday announced that it would withdraw one ofits two nominees for the May 21 elections to nine seats

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said, "Wehave decided to field only one out of two nominees for the MLCelections, which means the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi of ShivSena, NCP and Congress) will have five nominees for as manyseats (out of the total nine)"

The BJP has fielded four candidates.