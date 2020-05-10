Maha CM set to enter Legislative Council unopposed

Maha CM set to enter Legislative Council unopposedPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:05 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray is set to enter the Legislative Council unopposed asthe Congress on Sunday announced that it would withdraw one ofits two nominees for the May 21 elections to nine seats
State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said, "Wehave decided to field only one out of two nominees for the MLCelections, which means the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi of ShivSena, NCP and Congress) will have five nominees for as manyseats (out of the total nine)"
The BJP has fielded four candidates.
- READ MORE ON:
- UddhavThackeray
- Congress
- Maharashtra
- Balasaheb Thorat
- MVA
- BJP
- NCP
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt distributes wheat and rice to saffron ration card holders amid lockdown
Maharashtra's COVID-19 count rises to 6,817; death toll at 301
Govt should formulate a national plan for COVID-19 under Disaster Management Act: Congress leader Kapil Sibal.
Maharashtra reports 811 new COVID-19 cases; tally 7628. Death toll rises by 22 to 323: Health department.
Lt Gov's office reaches out to stranded students from Maharashtra