Withdraw 'anti-Punjab farmaan' of doorstep delivery of liquor: Congress leader to CM Amarinder
Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa on Sunday requested Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to withdraw the 'anti-Punjab farmaan' of allowing doorstep delivery of liquor.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:57 IST
Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa on Sunday requested Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to withdraw the 'anti-Punjab farmaan' of allowing doorstep delivery of liquor. He said that Punjab as an idea reminded people of great rulers like Maharaja Ranjit Singh or freedom fighters like Shaheed Bhagat Singh.
"Captain Amarinder ji, Punjab as an idea used to make people think about rulers like Maharaja Ranjit Singh or freedom fighters like Shaheed Bhagat Singh. In modern India, we were known for our history of successful sportspersons like Dara Singh and Milkha Singh," Bajwa said in a tweet. He said that the menace of drugs has harmed many in the State.
"But sadly thanks to the efforts of the previous ruling dispensation in the State, who were innovators in distributing drugs to our families at their doorsteps, our State has seen too many people harmed," Bajwa said. "Keeping in mind the significance of Mother's Day, I urge you and CMO Punjab to listen to your Cabinet colleagues, their wives and mothers from around the State and withdraw the anti-Punjab farmaan of allowing doorstep delivery of liquor today," he said in a series of tweets. (ANI)
