Poland has 14 days to announce new presidential vote date - electoral commission

Poland has 14 days to announce new presidential vote date - electoral commissionReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-05-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 00:45 IST
The head of Poland's electoral commission said on Sunday that the speaker of parliament had 14 days to declare the date of a new presidential election.
Poland had been due to hold a presidential election on Sunday and, while the vote was not officially cancelled or postponed, the electoral commission had said on Thursday it could not be held due to the coronavirus crisis.
