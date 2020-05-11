Left Menu
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat releases song celebrating spirit of Police during corona crisis

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday released a song titled 'Jazba' written by SP Crime Dehradun Lokjit Singh, which carries the message of how Police is serving the society in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:29 IST
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat releases song celebrating spirit of Police during corona crisis
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (centre), released a song 'Jazba' celebrating the spirit of Police during corona crisis. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday released a song titled 'Jazba' written by SP Crime Dehradun Lokjit Singh, which carries the message of how Police is serving the society in the wake of COVID-19 crisis. It has been sung by famous singer Zubin Nautiyal, while Akshay and Rahul are the editors of the song.

In the face of COVID-19, Uttarakhand Police is trying to help people from coronavirus and is extending all possible help to the needy by working hard. This spirit of the state police has been shown through this song. Chief Minister Rawat said that Uttarakhand Police is working hard in this difficult time. He further said that police, health and sanitation personnel are playing an important role during the corona crisis. (ANI)

