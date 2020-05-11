Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana CM urges PM Modi to not resume passenger train services

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday during the video conference urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to resume the passenger train services, which were stopped as part of preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 23:38 IST
Telangana CM urges PM Modi to not resume passenger train services
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. . Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to resume passenger train services, which were stopped as part of preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. Rao's remark came during Prime Minister Modi's video conference with Chief Ministers to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

During the conference, CM Rao raised concern over the decision to resume train services. "The coronavirus effect was more in main cities in the country, like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. There are more coronavirus victims in these cities. Hence if the train services are allowed there would be movement of people from one destination to the other," the CM said according to an official statement.

Rao said nobody knows who is going from where and it is not possible to conduct tests on everyone. "It is also difficult to put all those who travelled by trains under quarantine. Hence, passenger trains should not be allowed to ply," he added.

Telangana Chief Minister exuded confidence that victory over the infection is possible if right decisions are taken at the right time. "The Chief Minister suggested that loans should be rescheduled, enhancement of the FRBM limits, allowing migrant workers to return to their native states. The CM is hopeful that vaccine for the coronavirus would be made available in the country in the months of July-August; most probably it would be from Hyderabad," the official statement further reads.

Highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, he said, "The coronavirus has had a negative impact on the economy. There are no revenues. No state is in a position to repay the loans. Hence all the loans of state governments should be rescheduled. Like the way banks reschedule farm loans, state government loans should be rescheduled. The Centre should act in this direction." He also urged all the Chief Ministers to work for the betterment of migrant workers.

Telangana CM also requested the Prime Minister to convert places where there are no positive cases to Green/Orange zones. "There is some delay in doing this. It will be possible to take up other activities in places where there are no positive cases. Hence whenever there is a request from the state, change the nature of the zone; it should be done immediately," he said.

Meanwhile, Modi during the video conference said that there is "global recognition for India's success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic." He stated that the Government of India appreciates the efforts made by all state governments in this regard. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

More U.S. banks, credit unions given remittance fee exemptions

More U.S. banks and credit unions will be allowed to estimate the international remittance fees they charge consumers in instances when it may be too expensive to provide exact figures under a new rule issued on Monday. The Consumer Financi...

Nobel laureate Duflo says cash transfer to poor makes sense economically as well

Pitching for cash transfers to the poor for helping them deal with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, Nobel laureate Esther Duflo on Monday said doing so is not just a moral necessity, but an economic one as well, as it can create demand wh...

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 80,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 80,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as nearly all states have taken steps to relax lockdown measures.Deaths in the United States, the epicenter of the global pandemic, have averaged 2,000 a day sin...

Reports: 2021 World Baseball Classic canceled

The 2021 World Baseball Classic is off, according to multiple reports. Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reported Monday that the 20-team event wont be played because of the coronavirus pandemic. USA Today, citing two sources, also reported th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020