Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 04:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 04:41 IST
Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April

Presumptive U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Monday his campaign and the party raised $60.5 million combined in April, a figure that could help the campaign compete with better-funded Republican adversaries.

The fundraising figure follows a record total in March of $46.7 million for the campaign, more than three times the money that Republican President Donald Trump managed that month, despite the coronavirus health crisis, which has disrupted fundraising for U.S. politicians. "The trust you all have put in me as your presumptive nominee is humbling," Biden said in a statement emailed to supporters.

The average online donation was "only $32.63," Biden said, adding that contributors had made sacrifices despite the economic uncertainty wreaked by the pandemic. Both candidates and their allies are starting to ramp up paid advertising campaigns in battleground states ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Still, Biden has been playing catch-up to Trump, who has been amassing an election war chest since 2017, according to disclosures filed by the two campaigns to the Federal Election Commission. Biden became the Democrats' de facto nominee in early April after his last remaining rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race, making it the first month in which Biden was not competing in fundraising with a challenger from the same party.

His campaign struggled early to raise funds, but now hopes the party's united front will help him build his coffers, as Sanders and other former rivals have endorsed him, and several are helping him with fundraising. The U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression, due to the economic havoc caused by nationwide shutdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Fundraising events have largely moved online as the virus has upended American life, forcing millions of people to stay in their homes and leading presidential campaigns to cancel public events and fundraising dinners. Biden, a classic retail politician whose social media following pales in comparison with Trump's, has expressed frustration with the limitations of communicating with voters remotely.

But the freeze on in-person campaigning during the pandemic has had an upside for the former vice president, giving him more time to court donors and shielding him from on-the-trail gaffes.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

2G mobile data services to be restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts from today: J-K administration

2G mobile data services will be restored in Kashmir Valley from May 12, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts according to the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Mobile data services shall be restored forthwith in the Kashmir valley, excep...

US administration to allocate USD 11 billion to states for coronavirus testing

The Donald Trump administration will allocate USD 11 billion to states in the United States to ramp up coronavirus testing, a White House official announced on Monday. We are announcing USD 11 billion being sent to the states. This to direc...

White House directs staff to wear masks after officials contract coronavirus

The White House on Monday directed all people entering the West Wing, where the daily operations of President Donald Trumps administration are carried out, to wear masks after two aides tested positive for the coronavirus, administration of...

Qatar to reopen money exchange services on Tuesday

Qatar will allow money exchange service offices to reopen with mandatory precautionary measures as of May 12, state news agency QNA reported on Tuesday.The decision by the ministry of commerce and industry will meet public needs in a manner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020