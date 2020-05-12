Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:58 IST
Lockdown unconstitutional, claims Owaisi
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has termed the ongoing lockdown in the country to combat COVID-19 "unconstitutional" even as he demanded that the NDA government take measures to provide relief to distressed migrant workers. ".....this lockdown is unconstitutional. Government of India cannot bring lockdown in the entire country under National Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act.

This is against federalism. This is state subject. I don't know why state governments are silent," he said, addressing an online public meeting late on Monday night.

Citing the recent deaths of 16 migrant workers who were run over by a goods train at Aurangabad in Maharashtra, Owaisi claimed the lockdown was unplanned and said the migrant laborers were in distress. Observing that migrant workers were walking hundreds of kilometres to reach their native places, he wanted to know what the NDA government has done for them.

On combating the coronavirus, he stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing and treating COVID-19 patients without any hate. Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, the AIMIM leader urged people at Malegaon in Maharashtra, where the virus is spreading fast, to ensure social distancing and discipline.

He also appealed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and others in the state government to pay attention towards Malegaon. Owaisi took strong exception to the alleged arrests of some women in Delhi under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for raising their voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register.

Referring to the recent alleged communal clashes at Bhainsa in Telangana, he said the state government must take strong note of the incident. Owaisi urged the Chief Minister to take strong action whoever is at fault in the incidents, whichever religion or party they belong to.

One person was injured and window panes of an autorickshaw and car were damaged during the clashes at Bhainsa even though police termed the incident as a stray one. The trouble broke out on Sunday night.

As tension mounted in the town, additional police personnel were rushed and senior police officials reviewed the situation even as authorities imposed curfew for 24 hours.

