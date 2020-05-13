Special economic package by PM will definitely prove to be a milestone: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will definitely prove to be a milestone. Thanking Prime Minister for announcing the package, Yogi in a tweet said, "To deal with the coronavirus situation and for making the country self-reliant, this special package will definitely prove to be a milestone."

In his message, Adityanath said, "We are thankful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic package of Rs 20 Lakh Crores for the poor, farmers, workers, migrant labourers, small vendors to come out of corona crisis. I express gratitude to him on the behalf of 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh." He further said, "I am hopeful that with this package the MSME sector of Uttar Pradesh which faced problem due to corona crisis will move ahead. In this sector, there are more than 45 lakh people working including workers and architects, all of them will get respite with this economic package."

"In Uttar Pradesh, about 20 lakh migrant workers will be coming into the state. 10 lakh have already come and in the coming 10 days, about 10 lakh more will come. For all these people this package will give a new direction with regard to their welfare," he added. Prime Minister Modi announced a special economic package today for various sections and MSMEs while addressing the nation on Tuesday.

"This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India's GDP," he said. "There are about 15 lakh street vendors, workers and those who earn on daily basis are already in the state. We had provided them with food after corona crisis, this package will also be beneficial for them," the UP chief minister said. (ANI)