Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lesotho PM Thabane will resign by May 22nd - spokesman

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 12:33 IST
Lesotho PM Thabane will resign by May 22nd - spokesman

Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane will resign by May 22nd, his spokesman said, adding he knew nothing of a report that the prime minister would hand in his resignation to the king on Wednesday.

Thabane's departure would resolve a political crisis that erupted late last year, and end a career marked by exile, political feuding, intrigue and strains with the military. The prime minister had been under pressure to resign over a case in which he and his current wife are suspected of conspiring to murder his former wife nearly three years ago. They both deny any involvement.

The AFP news agency quoted Thabane in an interview overnight as saying he would send a resignation letter to King Letsie III on Wednesday. He is required to step down by the end of next week to make way for a new government, after his coalition fell apart on Monday, but he had not signalled when he intends to go. Thabane's spokesman, Thabo Thakalekoala, said the prime minister would leave by the 22nd, but had no further information.

Police named Thabane and his current wife, Maesaiah, in the murder case late last year, heightening political tensions as he came under pressure to step down. All parties have provisionally agreed on Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro to replace Thabane.

Maesaiah has been charged in the murder case, while Thabane has been named as a suspect though he has yet to be formally charged. Lawmakers said he was not offered immunity when he signed the deal to dissolve the government. Members of the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) and opposition parties had been heaping pressure on Thabane to step aside, as had Lesotho's bigger neighbour, South Africa, for whom its mountains are a vital source of water.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Pulwama control room launches WhatsApp helpline to fight COVID-19

To augment communication channels and establish interface between residents of the area and the authorities, the district administration in Pulwama has started a WhatsApp helpline to combat the coronavirus threat. The information received o...

SC declines interim bail to Sajjan Kumar serving life term in anti-Sikh riot case

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to grant interim bail on medical grounds to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who is serving life imprisonment in an 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices In...

Netflix making film about 1999 US Women's World Cup team

Netflix has announced a feature film centring around US Womens soccer teams win at the 1999 FIFA World Cup. According to Variety, the project is based on Jere Longmans book The Girls of Summer The US Womens Soccer Team and How It Changed t...

European holidays to restart in July, tourism to recover by 2022 - TUI CEO says

Tourism will recover to its pre-coronavirus levels by 2022 at the latest and European holidays will restart in July said Fritz Joussen, the chief executive of travel group TUI. I think in 2022, the latest, we will see a full recovery of tou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020