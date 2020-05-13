Only indigenous products to be sold at CAPF canteens from June 1: Union Home Minister

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a call for a self-reliant India, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that only indigenous products will be sold at all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens from June 1, 2020. "Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to make the country self-reliant and use local products (products made in India) which will surely pave the way for India to lead the world in the coming times," Amit Shah tweeted.

"In this direction today, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that all the CAPF canteens and stores will now sell only indigenous products. This will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country from June 1, 2020. These canteens make a total purchase of around Rs 2800 crore. With this, 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenously made products," he further tweeted. He further said: "I also appeal to the people of the country to make maximum use of the products made in the country and encourage others to do the same."

The Union Home Minister asserted that if every Indian pledges to use products made in India (Swadeshi) then the democracy of the country can become self-sufficient in five years. "Let us all strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in this journey of self-reliant India using indigenous products," Shah further tweeted.

The Prime Minister had on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become "self-reliant" and deal with the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)