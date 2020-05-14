Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. senators ask Trump spy chief nominee to clarify testimony on torture

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 01:28 IST
U.S. senators ask Trump spy chief nominee to clarify testimony on torture

Two members of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee wrote to President Donald Trump's nominee for the top U.S. intelligence job on Wednesday seeking clarification of his views on the use of torture by U.S. spy agencies. In a letter to Representative John Ratcliffe, Trump's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, and Senator Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said they were not satisfied with his answers to questions about torture at an intelligence committee nomination hearing on May 5.

"In both your written and your oral responses to Committee questions about torture, you have been evasive and non-committal," the letter said. When asked if he believed so-called "enhanced interrogation techniques" used by the Central Intelligence Agency on suspected al Qaeda militants were consistent with U.S. and international laws prohibiting torture, Ratcliffe responded that he had "not conducted the legal and factual research and analysis that would be required to properly answer this question."

And when King asked Ratcliffe if he believed waterboarding violated anti-torture law, Ratcliff said only that the law said "torture is illegal," an answer the senators criticized as not being direct. The letter asserted that King's question deserved a more clear answer since Trump has vowed to "bring back waterboarding bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding."

The senators asked Ratcliffe for "direct, unequivocal answers" to several questions, including whether there are any circumstances under which he believes current law could be interpreted to justify interrogation practices other than those identified in a U.S. Army Field manual. Ratcliffe's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin spokesman got double-sided pneumonia from coronavirus

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he has got double-sided pneumonia caused by the coronavirus. Speaking in an interview with the business daily Kommersant, Peskov said that he initially had only a small fever and was undergoing treatment...

Trump still wants negative interest rates, but says Fed Chair has improved

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he still strongly believes the Federal Reserve should have negative interest rates, but gave a modicum of approval to Fed Chair Jerome Powell who said earlier in the day the central bank would not lo...

Italy approves long-delayed economic stimulus package in coronavirus fight

The Italian government has approved a long-delayed, 55 billion-euro 59.6 billion stimulus package aimed at helping Italys battered businesses and struggling families survive the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had promised...

Trump says new Democratic stimulus proposal is dead on arrival

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a 3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package proposed by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives was dead on arrival.Trump was speaking to reporters at the White House.The Democratic prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020