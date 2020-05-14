Govt resorting to headline management, has turned blind eye to problems of poor: Ahmed Patel

Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Thursday alleged that the central government has turned "a blind eye" to problems of the poor and migrants and was resorting to headline management. He termed the package announced by the central government as "empty package" and said the migrants were having great expectations after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

"This was not an economic package. It is an empty package wrapped by speeches since last 3 days. The migrants and the poor were having great expectations after the PM's speech. Sadly, the government has turned a blind eye to their problems and is back to headline management," Patel said in a tweet. He alleged that the government was struggling to reach its announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package through "creative accounting".

"Government should be serious about how much money it wants to transfer into the hands of citizens. Now it has been trapped by this number of Rs 20 lakh crore. Rather than struggling to reach this target by creative accounting, better to work with a reasonable but genuine figure," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a stimulus totalling around Rs 20 lakh crore which is equivalent to 10 per cent of India's GDP to rescue the economy reeling under the impact of coronavirus-led lockdown during his address to the nation on May 12. (ANI)