Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo warns China over interference with U.S. journalists in Hong Kong

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 08:55 IST
Pompeo warns China over interference with U.S. journalists in Hong Kong

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he believed China had threatened to interfere with the work of U.S. journalists in Hong Kong, and warned Beijing that any decision impinging on Hong Kong's autonomy could affect the U.S. assessment of Hong Kong's status.

"These journalists are members of a free press, not propaganda cadres, and their valuable reporting informs Chinese citizens and the world," Pompeo said in a statement. Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997, and the territory was promised a "high degree of autonomy" for 50 years. The system formed the basis of the territory's special status under U.S. law, which has helped it thrive as a world financial center.

Pompeo announced on May 6 that the State Department was delaying a report to Congress assessing whether Hong Kong enjoyed sufficient autonomy from China to continue receiving special treatment from the United States. He said at the time the delay was to allow the report to account for any actions Beijing might contemplate in the run-up to China's May 22 National People's Congress.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have spiked in recent weeks, as Pompeo and President Donald Trump have complained about China's early handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The United States and China have also clashed over journalists working in each other's countries.

In February, the Trump administration said it would begin treating five major Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations the same as foreign embassies, requiring them to register their employees and U.S. properties with the State Department. Beijing then expelled three Wall Street Journal correspondents - two Americans and an Australian - following an opinion column by the newspaper that called China the "real sick man of Asia".

In early March, the United States slashed the number of journalists allowed to work there at four major Chinese state-owned media outlets to 100, from 160 previously. In retaliation, China said it was revoking the accreditations of American correspondents with the New York Times, News Corp's Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post whose credentials expire by the end of 2020.

Beijing said the expelled journalists would not be permitted to work in mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau. The expulsion is expected to affect at least 13 journalists, according to the Foreign Correspondents Club of China.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19 will re-shape Singapore's shopping scene

By Lee Kah Whye When normalcy returns and when cross-border travel is allowed, Indian visitors who come to Singapore to shop, may see changes to their usual shopping haunts.The retail industry is almost certain to emerge from the COVID-19 p...

China stocks gain as rising home prices highlight gradual recovery

China shares rose on Monday, helped by an improved risk appetite as new data indicated a gradual recovery in the countrys property market, but the threat of a second wave of virus infections and fresh trade concerns limited gains. At the m...

Heart attack prevention efforts lag for people with stroke, peripheral artery disease

Patients with peripheral artery disease or stroke are less likely to receive recommended treatments to prevent heart attack, as compared to patients with coronary artery disease, according to a new study. The research presented at the Ameri...

'De De Pyaar De', 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi' franchise not yet ready to go on floors: Bhushan Kumar

Producer Bhushan Kumar is keen to make sequels of popular hits, including Aamir Khans Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi and Ajay Devgns De De Pyaar De, but says the scripts of the films arent ready yet. Bhushan said it would be interesting to take some...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020