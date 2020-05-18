Left Menu
Delhi markets can open but shops to run on odd-even basis: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that markets in the national capital can open but shops are allowed to operate only on an odd-even basis during the lockdown period till May 31.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:08 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that markets in the national capital can open but shops are allowed to operate only on an odd-even basis during the lockdown period till May 31. The Chief Minister said that sports complexes and stadiums can open but without spectators.

"Markets can open but shops will open on odd-even basis. Sports complexes and stadiums can open but without spectators," Kejriwal said here in a press conference. The essential goods and neighbourhood shops will remain open during the lockdown.

Moreover, the shops that fail to maintain social distancing will be closed, he said. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules. (ANI)

